Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

STX stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

