Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 101 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 87.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

