Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

