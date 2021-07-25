Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €111.60 ($131.29).

Several research firms have issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €122.85 ($144.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €114.43. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

