Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $78.18 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00364971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,119,531 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

