T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.96.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

TMUS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

