Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $605.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 20,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

