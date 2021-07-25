Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.03. 2,016,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $261.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

