TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,326 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,457. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

