TD Securities Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Hold

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

