TD Securities Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOZ. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.30.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

