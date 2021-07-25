Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

