TEMCO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $260,455.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $260,455.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00129101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00143398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,291.42 or 0.99627650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00873634 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

