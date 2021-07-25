Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 29,790 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

