Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Up 3.9%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 16,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,001,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,498.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

