TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $77,247.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00282153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00120935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00144827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001877 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,300,720 coins and its circulating supply is 37,223,628 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

