Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tesla stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The firm has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,572,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

