Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.