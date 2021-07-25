Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $15,763,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

