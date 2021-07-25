Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $75.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

