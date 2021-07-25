The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 554.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

NYSE BA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. 9,379,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,198,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

