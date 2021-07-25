The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $267.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $241.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $4,993,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $4,493,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

