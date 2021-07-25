The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,830 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of £95.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,022.48. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

