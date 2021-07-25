The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. 508,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.65. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

