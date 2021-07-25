The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,265,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

