The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Progressive worth $183,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 14.6% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 386,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 104.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.