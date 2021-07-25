The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have underperfomed the industry in the past three months. The company has been bearing the brunt of pandemic-led store closures in Europe and Canada, which continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by such temporary store closures during the fiscal second quarter. Apart from this, the company is battling elevated pandemic-induced expenses. Nevertheless, The TJX Companies' fiscal first-quarter open-only comp store sales grew 16% from fiscal 2020 level. The company saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in overall apparel category as consumers are starting to return to normal activities. Well, The TJX Companies is benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. Also, its HomeGoods segment looks impressive.”

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.