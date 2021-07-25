The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,006 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 97.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 565,212 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

