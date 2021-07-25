Thomas V. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FND opened at $120.18 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.