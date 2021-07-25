Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. 394,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

