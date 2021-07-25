Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,009 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

