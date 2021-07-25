thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.72 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

