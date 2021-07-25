TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Set at C$158.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) has been given a C$158.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.57.
Shares of TSE X opened at C$134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$141.94.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
