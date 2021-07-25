TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Set at C$158.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) has been given a C$158.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.57.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$134.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$141.94.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

