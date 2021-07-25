Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at C$468,350.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

