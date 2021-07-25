Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

TOL stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

