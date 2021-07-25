Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $5.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $33.59 or 0.00087632 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,603 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

