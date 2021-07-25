Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.84. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$34.77, with a volume of 704,422 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

