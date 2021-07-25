TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 10,952 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $203.59. 957,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,004. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $203.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

