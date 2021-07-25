TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

ZBRA traded up $12.39 on Friday, hitting $548.61. 163,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $549.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.