TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

NYSE TDG opened at $647.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $648.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $418.02 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.