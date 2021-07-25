Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $7.20 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

