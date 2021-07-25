Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Triterras by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

