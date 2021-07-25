Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Buys C$56,550.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at C$494,812.50.

Shares of Troilus Gold stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.25.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

