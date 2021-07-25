Truist Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $105.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price upped by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

PNFP stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

