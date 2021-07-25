Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 7,315 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

