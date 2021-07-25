Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $101.90 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

