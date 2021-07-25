Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 72.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $206.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.62. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

