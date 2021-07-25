Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 53.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of The Toro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.