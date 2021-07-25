Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

