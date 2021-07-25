Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.